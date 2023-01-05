VANCOUVER, BC, Canada -- Canfor Corporation is announcing an extension of sawmill curtailments in British Columbia due to ongoing weak market conditions and the lack of available economic fiber.
Canfor’s Urbana sawmill in Union County is not affected.
The production capacity will be reduced through two-week curtailment extensions in January at select solid wood facilities in B.C. This will remove approximately 21 million board feet in addition to the 150 million board feet previously announced on December 5.
The company said it will continue to adjust operating rates to align with market conditions and the available supply of economically viable timber.