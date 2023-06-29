Weyerhaeuser Company will release second quarter 2023 results on Thursday, July 27, after the market closes.
The company will then hold a live webcast and conference call the following day, on Friday, July 28, at 9 a.m. to discuss the results.
To access the news release, live webcast and presentation online, visit the Investor Relations section on www.weyerhaeuser.com.
To join the conference call from within North America, dial 877-407-0792 (access code: 13734908) at least 15 minutes prior to the call. Those calling from outside North America should dial 201-689-8263 (access code: 13734908). Replays will be available for two weeks at 844-512-2921 (access code: 13734908) from within North America, and at 412-317-6671 (access code: 13734908) from outside North America.