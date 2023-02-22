Columbia County had $454,352 in Arkansas Scholarship Lottery ticket sales in January, according to a report released February 10 by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration - Office of the Arkansas Lottery.
This is up from $442,771.50 in ticket sales in December 2022. According to the report, for January Columbia County had $263,658 in prize winnings awarded. This is down from $269,299 winnings awarded in December. Statewide, Arkansas had $57,176,718 in lottery ticket
sales in January. This is up from $49,978,201 ticket sales in December, according to ASL statistics. For January, prize winnings of $32,512,972 were awarded in Arkansas, up from $31,208,161 awarded in December.
The seven neighboring Southwest Arkansas counties surveyed had lottery ticket sales and prize winnings awarded as follows for the month of January.
Calhoun County had lottery ticket sales of $64,331 in January, with winnings of $38,306 awarded.
Hempstead County had lottery ticket sales of $564,919 in January, with winnings of $327,612 awarded.
Lafayette County had lottery ticket sales of $116,821 in January, with winnings of $58,615 awarded.
Miller County had lottery ticket sales of $787,476.50 in January, with winnings of $431,829 awarded.
Nevada County had lottery ticket sales of $218,147.50 in January, with winnings of $129,140 awarded.
Ouachita County had lottery ticket sales of $783,519.50 in January, with winnings of $471,997 awarded.
Union County had lottery ticket sales of $1,279,443.50 in January, with winnings of $796,268 awarded.
Columbia County retailers had lottery ticket sales as follows for the month of January.
1. Tobacco Station USA #1, 901 E. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $107,217.50, average weekly sales $26,804.38.
2. Magnolia Food Mart, 302 Hwy. 79 North, Magnolia, total net sales $48,284.00, average weekly sales $12,071.00.
3. Flash Market #285, 1645 E. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $36,481.50, average weekly sales $9,120.38.
4. Flash Market #289, 407 W. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $36,124.00, average weekly sales $9,031.00.
5. Flash Market #287, 1119 S. Jackson St., Magnolia, total net sales $34,160.00, average weekly sales $8,540.00.
6. Flash Market #286, 1 Warnock Springs Road, Magnolia, total net sales $32,218.50, average weekly sales $8,054.63.
7. E-Z Mart #4210, 206 W. McKissack St., Waldo, total net sales $27,907.50, average weekly sales $6,976.88.
8. Magnolia Travel Center, 10 Hwy. 82 Bypass West, Magnolia, total net sales, $25,462.00, average weekly sales $6,365.50.
9. Murphy USA 7824, 58 Hwy. 79 Bypass North, Magnolia, total net sales $18,923.50, average weekly sales $4,730.88.
10. Flash Market #288, 1016 E. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $18,565.50, average weekly sales $4,641.38.
11. Sinha Food and Fuel, 402 N. Elm St., Emerson, total net sales $17,991.50, average weekly sales $4,497.88.
12. Riders Travel Plaza, 441 Hwy. 79 South, Magnolia, total net sales $15,232.00, average weekly sales $3,808.00.
13. Rider Express, 2052 N. Jackson St., Magnolia, total net sales $14,131.00, average weekly sales $3,532.75.
14. Tobacco Superstore #85, 1100 E. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $13,070.50, average weekly sales $3,267.63.
15. Tom's Korner Store, 3860 Hwy. 344, Magnolia, total net sales $8,078.00, average weekly sales $2,019.50.
16. Wal-Mart, #83 60 Hwy. 79 North, Magnolia, total net sales $1,673.00, average weekly sales $418.25.
17. Brookshire Food Store #81, 1623 E. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales -$869.00, average weekly sales -$217.25.
It is noted that Brookshire Food Store had a negative total in net sales and weekly sales. According to a representative with the ASL, retailers with a negative balance cash more lottery tickets than they sell. The ASL pays them every quarter for any negative balance they have.