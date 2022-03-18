South Arkansas programs will benefit from some of the $8 million in grants announced this week by Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
The grants will go to economic and workforce development partnerships to create training opportunities for in-demand skills and certifications. Robotics, cyber security, rural forestry, and truck driver training are just some of the workforce initiatives around the state receiving grant funding from the Office of Skills Development (OSD), a division of the Arkansas Department of Commerce.
Grant recipients submitted projects to the OSD in January, and those chosen presented their initiatives to the Career Education and Workforce Development Board (CEWD) in February, “shark tank” style. The CEWD Board selected projects in varying amounts based on their specific training program, industry sector of focus, and regional needs.
Among the grants:
University of Arkansas Little Rock (UALR) – $1.956 million for the development of a regional Cyber Learning-to-Employment (L2E) ecosystem which will provide cyber security training. The L2E will include UA Pine Bluff, Forge Institute, UA Pulaski Technical College, UA Hope-Texarkana, UACC Batesville, UACC Morrilton, UA Cossatot, the Academies of Arkansas, and the Arkansas Center for Data Sciences (ACDS).
This ecosystem includes a UA System instructional consortium, the CyberLearning Network (CyberLearN), will use stackable certificates and prior learning credit to articulate credit from Forge Institute cybersecurity boot camps and registered apprenticeships through ACDS.
Clark County Workforce Training Group (CCWTG) -- $421,315 for regional Millwright and Industrial Maintenance Training. This newly formed consortium, composed of Clark County businesses and industries, the Arkadelphia Area Chamber of Commerce, ASU Three Rivers, Henderson State University, and the West Central Arkansas Planning & Development District, will invest in industrial maintenance and millwright training equipment to augment current training programs.
South Arkansas Community College of El Dorado -- $259,211 for the development of a rural forestry workforce training program, which will include non-credit training, as well as certificate programs, technical certificates, and Associate degrees. This training meets the growing need of the forestry industry in Ashley County and the surrounding south Arkansas region.