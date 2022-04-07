Todd D. Smith of Magnolia will become president of Commercial Bank & Trust of Monticello effective Monday.
The news came second-hand by way of a resignation letter read to the Rotary Club of Magnolia on Thursday afternoon by Club President Will Wood.
The letter noted that Smith resigned Monday, March 28, as executive vice president and trust officer at Farmers Bank & Trust.
“This is somewhat of a rare opportunity in that Commercial Bank’s president of more than 40 plus years is retiring, and they were amenable to recruiting someone from outside their market. Also, with bank consolidations over the last decade, there are simply less of these jobs out there and I need this for my personal career growth,” the letter read by Wood said.
George Harris is retiring from his post at Commercial Bank.
According to Arkansas Business magazine, Commercial Bank & Trust is the 52nd largest bank in Arkansas, ranked by assets. It has about $258 million in assets. Commercial Bank has 41 employees at five locations in Monticello.
Commercial Bank was chartered in 1913 as Commercial Loan & Trust Company. The name was changed to Commercial Bank & Trust Company in 1965.
Farmers Bank & Trust is the state’s seventh largest bank with $2.3 billion in assets. Farmers recently completed a major acquisition of nine Arvest Bank branches in Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma. The move added 50 employees to Farmers Bank, giving it 350 employees at 32 branches in the three states.
Before taking a position at Farmers Bank, Smith was employed by Peoples Bank of Magnolia.