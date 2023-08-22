Columbia County had Arkansas Scholarship Lottery ticket sales totaling $476,387.50 in July, according to a report released August 10 by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration - Office of the Arkansas Lottery. This is up from $428,212 sales in June.
According to the report, in July Columbia County had winnings of $278,891 awarded, up from winnings of $274,258 awarded in June. Statewide, Arkansas had lottery ticket sales of $56,137,545 in July, according
to the ASL report. This is up from $46,900,568 sales in June. According to the report, for July the state had prize winnings of $34,045,656 awarded. This is up from winnings of $30,379,116 awarded in June.
The seven neighboring Southwest Arkansas counties had lottery ticket sales and prize winnings awarded as follows for the month of July.
Calhoun County had lottery ticket sales totaling $65,850.50 in July, with winnings of $37,986 awarded.
Hempstead County had lottery ticket sales totaling $534,265.50 in July, with winnings of $403,080 awarded.
Lafayette County had lottery ticket sales totaling $113,353.50 in July, with winnings of $67,315 awarded.
Miller County had lottery ticket sales totaling $730,577.50 in July, with winnings of $418,640 awarded.
Nevada County had lottery ticket sales totaling $203,530.50 in July, with winnings of $125,487 awarded.
Ouachita County had lottery ticket sales totaling $789,528.50 in July, with winnings of $477,933 awarded.
Union County had lottery ticket sales totaling $1,163,487 in July, with winnings of $651,280 awarded.
Columbia County retailers had lottery ticket sales as follows for the month of July.
1.Tobacco Station No. 3, 901 E. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $108,088.00; average weekly sales $27,022.00.
2. Magnolia Food Mart, 302 Hwy. 79 North, Magnolia, total net sales $54,379.50; average weekly sales $13,594.88.
3. Dixie Mart No. 7289, 407 W. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $46,431.00; average weekly sales $11,607.75.
4. Dixie Mart No. 7287, 1119 S. Jackson St., Magnolia, total net sales $37,441.00; average weekly sales $9,360.25.
5. Dixie Mart No. 7285, 1645 E. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $35,488.50; average weekly sales $8,872.13.
6. E-Z Mart No. 4210, 206 W. McKissack St., Waldo, total net sales $30,470.00; average weekly sales $7,617.50.
7. Magnolia Travel Center, 10 Hwy. 82 Bypass West, Magnolia, total net sales $28,381.50; average weekly sales $7,095.38.
8. Dixie Mart No. 7286, 1 Warnock Springs Rd., Magnolia, total net sales $25,892.50; average weekly sales $6,473.13.
9. Sinha Food and Fuel, 402 N. Elm St., Emerson, total net sales $23,655.50; average weekly sales $5,913.88.
10. Murphy USA No. 7824, 58 Hwy. 79 Bypass North, Magnolia, total net sales $22,534.00; average weekly sales $5,633.50
11. Rider Express, 2052 N. Jackson St., Magnolia, total net sales $20,257.50; average weekly sales $5,064.38.
12. Dixie Mart No. 7288, 1016 E. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $19,961.00; average weekly sales $4,990.25.
13. Tobacco Superstore No. 85, 1100 E. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $11,037.00; average weekly sales $2,759.25.
14. Crossroads Corner Store, 2280 Hwy. 79 North, McNeil, total net sales $5,897.50; average weekly sales $1,474.38.
15. Wal-Mart No. 83, 60 Hwy. 79 North, Magnolia, total net sales $5,069.00; average weekly sales $1,267.25.
16. Brookshire Food Store No. 81,1623 E. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $1,404.00; average weekly sales $351.00.