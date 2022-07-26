Magnolia Regional Medical Center ended the month of June with a negative EBITDA of $164,344.
Net revenue for the month was $1,896,650. This included a $57,000 rebate from Stryker related to revenue generated by the Mako robot over the required payment.
This is the robot used by Dr. Kevin Rudder in joint replacement surgeries. The rebate will be applied toward the next year’s payment.
Chief Financial Officer Roxanne Stewart said inpatient admissions were down to 69. She said clinic visits were 1,341. There were 160 surgeries. Emergency room visits were down to 741.
The hospital had a non-operating income of $68,081, including $62,081 in sales tax revenue. Year to date, the hospital has a negative EBITDA of $521,822.
Gross revenue is $53,887,341, with a net revenue of $20,385,849 after contractual allowances and charity care deductions of $312,992.
The net labor expense is $14,087,688. Non-operating income for the year is $1,017,410 including $559,912 in sales tax revenue.
In other board news:
-- Nursing Officer Stephanie Schmittou said they’ve seen an uptick in COVID cases among staff as well as the community.
-- Chief Executive Officer Brett Kinman said there are several positions the hospital is trying to fill through a variety of avenues.