Standard Lithium Ltd. has provided an update on the installation of the SiFT lithium carbonate plant at its flagship El Dorado project and other related developments.
The installation of the SiFT lithium carbonate plant is completed, with all major connections made to the existing plant, and the installation of a new weatherproof enclosure.
“Wet” commissioning of the SiFT plant is ongoing, and it is expected that fully integrated operations will commence during September.
Standard Lithium has also installed and commissioned a novel osmotically assisted High Pressure Reverse Osmosis (HPRO) unit at the demonstration plant in El Dorado.
This unit sits between LiSTR and SiFT and is used to concentrate the lithium chloride product continuously produced by the existing LiSTR Direct Lithium Extraction (“DLE”) plant, so that it can then be converted to lithium carbonate. The HPRO unit is now operational and is being integrated into the overall process flow at the plant.
Standard Lithium is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction from over 150,000 acres of permitted brine operations. The company has commissioned its first-of-a-kind industrial-scale direct lithium extraction demonstration plant at Lanxess's South Plant near El Dorado.
The demonstration plant utilizes the company's proprietary LiSTR technology to selectively extract lithium from Lanxess's tail brine. The demonstration plant is being used for proof-of-concept and commercial feasibility studies.
The company is also pursuing the resource development of over 30,000 acres of separate brine leases located Columbia and Lafayette counties.
Figure 1
Inside the weatherproof structure that houses the SiFT lithium carbonate crystallization plant. SiFT is fully installed and integrated with the existing operational DLE plant at Standard Lithium’s Demonstration Plant in El Dorado.
Figure 2
The osmotically-assisted High Pressure Reverse Osmosis (HPRO) plant installed on the third story of the company’s LiSTR DLE Plant. This unit acts as the link between the LiSTR DLE plant and the SiFT plant, and serves to concentrate the lithium chloride product so that it can be converted to lithium carbonate.