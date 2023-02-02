Murphy USA Inc., headquartered in El Dorado, has announced preliminary financial results for the three months and 12 months ended December 31, 2022.
Highlights:
Net income was $117.7 million, or $5.21 per diluted share, in Q4 2022 compared to net income of $108.8 million, or $4.23 per diluted share, in Q4 2021. For the year 2022, net income was $672.9 million, or $28.10 per diluted share, compared to 2021 net income of $396.9 million, or $14.92 per diluted share. The Q4 and full year 2022 amounts are reduced by a $25 million pledge (pre-tax) to the Murphy USA Charitable Foundation.
Total fuel contribution (retail fuel margin plus product supply and wholesale ("PS&W") results including RINs) for Q4 2022 was 30.6 cpg, compared to 27.5 cpg in Q4 2021. For the year 2022, total fuel contribution was 34.3 cpg, compared to 26.3 cpg in 2021.
Total retail gallons increased 7.8% to 1.2 billion gallons in Q4 2022 compared to 1.1 billion gallons in Q4 2021, while volumes on a same store sales ("SSS") basis increased 4.0%. For the year 2022, total retail gallons increased 9.2% to 4.8 billion gallons and increased 5.4% on a SSS basis.
Merchandise contribution dollars for Q4 2022 increased 4.2% to $189.0 million on average unit margins of 19.1%, compared to the prior-year quarter contribution dollars of $181.4 million on unit margins of 19.6%. For the full year 2022, merchandise contribution dollars increased 9.3% to $767.1 million and average unit margins were 19.7% in 2022 compared to 19.1% in 2021.
During Q4 2022, the company repurchased approximately 0.8 million common shares for $239.5 million at an average price of $283.05 per share. For the year 2022, the company repurchased 3.3 million shares for a total of $806.4 million at an average of $242.24 per share.
“Performance in 2022 demonstrates how far we have come in the nearly ten years since we first reported results as a public company in 2013," said President and CEO Andrew Clyde.
“We have invested in critical areas of the business to ensure our ongoing success, including assembling an engaged and experienced leadership team that has helped drive cultural and operational change. We have consistently executed against our clear and coherent strategy to grow the network, improve store performance, enhance differentiated capabilities, and optimize our cost structure to sustain and grow our competitive advantage in the market. We have allocated capital in a focused and disciplined manner, resulting in significant store growth and more than 50% reduction in outstanding shares since our spin. Looking out over the next decade, we continue to see an equally attractive opportunity set of growth and capability building investments to further improve the business. With an attractive free cash flow profile, a healthy balance sheet, and strong momentum heading into 2023, we expect to continue our track record of value creation for long-term investors.”