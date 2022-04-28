Raytheon Technologies Corporation has declared a dividend of 55 cents per outstanding share of RTX common stock, which represents an increase of 7.8 percent over the prior quarter's dividend amount.
The dividend will be payable on June 16, 2022 to shareowners of record at the close of business on May 20, 2022.
Raytheon Technologies has missile production facilities in the Highland Industrial Park.
"The increase in our dividend reflects our strong commitment to delivering value to our shareowners," said Raytheon Technologies Chairman and CEO Greg Hayes. "Today's announcement extends our long history of growing dividends, and we remain on track to return at least $20 billion of capital to shareowners in the four years following the merger."
Raytheon Technologies has paid cash dividends on its common stock every year since 1936.