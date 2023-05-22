International Paper has declared a quarterly dividend of 4.625 cents per share for the period from April 1 to June 30 on the common stock, par value $1 of the company. This dividend is payable on June 15 to holders of record at the close of business on May 26.
The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $1 per share for the period from April 1 to June 30, inclusive, on the common stock, par value $1, of the company. This dividend is also payable on June 15, 2023, to holders of record at the close of business on May 26, 2023.