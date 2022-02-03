Patriot Rail has appointed Sam Sexhus as president and chief operating officer.
Patriot Rail owns Homer-based Louisiana & North West Railroad, which runs between McNeil and Gibsland, LA.
Sexhus brings more than 25 years of railroad industry knowledge and experience to Patriot Rail. He will be responsible for supporting Patriot Rail’s strategic, operational, and growth objectives while leading and optimizing all aspects of the company’s business development, marketing, and operating functions. His focus will be on organic and inorganic growth, productivity improvements, and economic development around the country.
“After almost 28 years in the Class I railroad industry, I’m excited and honored to be chosen for the role to help lead a ‘best-in-class’ shortline carrier. I have worked closely with shortlines my entire career, and Patriot Rail embodies the entrepreneurialism, speed to market, and general ‘can do’ attitude that shortline rail requires.” Sexhus said.
Prior to joining Patriot Rail, Sexhus served as vice president of Strategy and Technology at BNSF. He also served as vice president, Transportation, and as vice president, Service Design and Performance.
“Patriot Rail is experiencing tremendous growth, and Sam Sexhus’ leadership will enable the company to further solidify our shortline railroad footprint in the U.S. Sam drives execution and outcomes in the rail industry, and we are excited to welcome him to the Patriot team,” said John E. Fenton, Patriot Rail CEO.