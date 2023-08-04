Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank has announced its support for local Boys and Girls Clubs through a series of volunteering initiatives taking place through August 4 across the Southeast.

As part of the bank's commitment to community engagement and youth empowerment, Cadence teammates will support the organization four different ways in local markets:

Read a Book to Youth -- Cadence teammates will read a book to a group of Club members (children in kindergarten through second grades). The books will focus on aspects of financial literacy.

Present a Financial Education Workshop -- Cadence volunteers will present a workshop to club members (children in third

grade through twelfth grade), providing the students with a structured

understanding of banking 101.

Organize School Supply Collection Boxes – Cadence branches will organize and set up a collection box for school supplies. The items to be collected include loose-leaf paper, binders, pencils and composition notebooks.

Distribution of School Supplies -- Cadence volunteers will distribute the collected school supplies for youth at the local club within the volunteer window, July 24 to August 4.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
1
0
0

Recommended for you