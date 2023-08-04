Cadence Bank has announced its support for local Boys and Girls Clubs through a series of volunteering initiatives taking place through August 4 across the Southeast.
As part of the bank's commitment to community engagement and youth empowerment, Cadence teammates will support the organization four different ways in local markets:
Read a Book to Youth -- Cadence teammates will read a book to a group of Club members (children in kindergarten through second grades). The books will focus on aspects of financial literacy.
Present a Financial Education Workshop -- Cadence volunteers will present a workshop to club members (children in third
grade through twelfth grade), providing the students with a structured
understanding of banking 101.
Organize School Supply Collection Boxes – Cadence branches will organize and set up a collection box for school supplies. The items to be collected include loose-leaf paper, binders, pencils and composition notebooks.
Distribution of School Supplies -- Cadence volunteers will distribute the collected school supplies for youth at the local club within the volunteer window, July 24 to August 4.