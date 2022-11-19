Murphy Oil Corporation has announced its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, including net income attributable to Murphy of $528 million, or $3.36 per diluted share.
Excluding discontinued operations and other one-off items, adjusted net income was $290 million, or $1.84 per diluted share.
THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS:
Exceeded upper end of guidance range with production of 188.5 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOEPD), with more than 96 thousand barrels of oil per day (MBOPD)
Continued producing above expectations from the Khaleesi, Mormont, Samurai field development project in the Gulf of Mexico while achieving industry-leading uptime of 96 percent at the operated King’s Quay floating production system (FPS)
Reduced long-term debt by $248 million and increased dividend to $1.00 per share annualized, in accordance with the previously announced capital allocation framework
SUBSEQUENT TO QUARTER-END HIGHLIGHTS:
Commenced production from the sixth well in the Khaleesi, Mormont, Samurai field development project in the Gulf of Mexico, with combined gross production of 120 MBOEPD. Completion work continues on the remaining well in the initial seven-well program
Added Samurai #5 well to the fourth quarter operated Gulf of Mexico drilling program, as a result of the previously announced discovery of additional pay zones in the field
Announced the redemption of $200 million of 5.75 percent senior notes due 2025, which when completed will achieve the top-end 2022 debt reduction goal of $650 million
“We are on track to achieve our 2022 debt reduction goal by the end of the year, and since establishing our delevering priority two years ago, will have repaid $1 billion of senior notes,” said Roger W. Jenkins, president and chief executive officer.
“After announcing our capital allocation framework in the previous quarter, we have made great progress as we position the company for the second stage of our framework, known as Murphy 2.0, in 2023 which allows for additional shareholder returns. Our financial success was primarily due to our high-margin, oil-weighted portfolio in the Gulf of Mexico and Eagle Ford Shale.
“In exploration, we are excited about our upcoming operated drilling program as we prepare to spud two wells later this month: Tulum in offshore Mexico and Oso in the Gulf of Mexico.”
The company recorded net income attributable to Murphy of $528 million, or $3.36 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2022. Adjusted net income, which excludes both the results of discontinued operations and certain other items that affect comparability of results between periods, was $290 million, or $1.84 per diluted share for the same period. The adjusted net income from continuing operations adjusts for the following after-tax items: $189 million non-cash mark-to-market gain on derivative instruments, $25 million non-cash mark-to-market gain on contingent consideration and $26 million of other items. Details for third quarter results can be found in the attached schedules.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) attributable to Murphy was $637 million, or $36.35 per barrel of oil equivalent (BOE) sold. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization and exploration expenses (EBITDAX) attributable to Murphy was $647 million, or $36.90 per BOE sold. Details for third quarter EBITDA and EBITDAX reconciliations can be found in the attached schedules.
Production for the third quarter averaged 188.5 MBOEPD with 51 percent oil and 57 percent liquids. Production was above the top end of guidance due to several factors, including a less active Gulf of Mexico hurricane season and strong well performance in the Eagle Ford Shale, which more than offset 3 MBOEPD of price-related royalty impacts in the Tupper Montney.