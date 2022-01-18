The Toro Company has acquired privately-held Intimidator Group, based in Batesville, for $400 million.
The Intimidator Group designs and manufactures Spartan Mowers, a professional line of zero-turn mowers known for exceptional performance, durability and distinctive styling.
Sold through an established dealer network, Spartan Mowers has strong brand recognition in southern regions of the United States, appealing to rural markets and large acreage customers. Intimidator Group also designs and manufactures an attractive line of powerful and versatile side-by-side utility vehicles that perform well in the toughest terrains.
“The addition of Spartan Mowers to our portfolio strategically positions us to be an even stronger player in the large and rapidly growing zero-turn mower market,” said Richard M. Olson, chairman and chief executive officer of The Toro Company. “Spartan’s product lineup complements our innovative Exmark and Toro branded equipment and provides unique opportunities to further leverage technology and design, procurement and manufacturing efficiencies.”
“Our success and growth is the result of our dedicated team of employees, dealers and supply partners for which we are truly thankful and excited to be taking this next step in our journey together,” Intimidator Group owners Robert and Becky Foster said in a statement.
“The Toro Company has a rich history and proven track record of growing brands with the resources to fuel our future growth. With a shared commitment to furthering innovation, serving customers and supporting our people and communities, we look forward to joining The Toro Company and continuing to provide best-in-class products and service to our customers.”
The transaction has already received customary regulatory approvals. The purchase price was paid with a combination of cash on hand and short-term borrowings under the company’s existing revolving credit facility.
For calendar year 2021, Intimidator Group net sales were approximately $200 million.