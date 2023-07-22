Dollar General has announced a call for diverse suppliers, reflecting its goal to remove or mitigate unintended barriers for diverse suppliers and help increase the representation of these groups in the communities it serves.
CLICK HERE to apply on line through the end of the day on August 7. Applications to apply are currently open online.
Virtual meetings with Dollar General’s supplier diversity team will be held from September 25-29.
“We’re excited to seek new vendors to help ensure the unique customers and communities we serve have relevant products they depend on us to carry,” said Emily Taylor, Dollar General’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer. “An intentional investment in supplier diversity reflects Dollar General’s mission of Serving Others and core values that include ‘respecting the dignity and differences of others.’ We look forward to connecting with new vendors to extend our supplier diversity efforts and learn how we can collaboratively better serve our customers.”
Eligible suppliers must hold at least one of the following diversity certifications, offer products in the identified categories and have not sold products to Dollar General within the past 18 months.
Eligible Diversity Certifications
National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC)
Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC)
National Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC)
National Veteran Owned Business Association (NaVOBA)
Disability: IN
Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) will notify selected companies by email with the time of their meeting by August 21.