Jamie Waller, president and chief lending officer, recently completed his 20th year with Peoples Bank.
Waller began his banking career in May 2002 and has held a variety of jobs including general office assistant, teller, loan clerk, loan assistant, loan officer, and branch manager.
"Jamie began his career in an entry-level position 20 years ago, and through determination and an exemplary work ethic he became president of the bank four years ago. His accomplishments are accompanied by humility and he is a respected and admired servant leader. He has led our bank through many milestones, and to record growth and success," said Mary Fowler, CEO.
Waller is from Magnolia and is a graduate of Southern Arkansas University and the Graduate Banking School at Louisiana State University. A proven leader, Waller is the treasurer of the Magnolia Rotary Club, a United Way board member, a member of the Magnolia City Council, and is an official starter for Magnolia High School track meets. He was named the Rocket Pro Mortgage Lender of the year for Arkansas in 2020 and 2021.
Waller is a native of Magnolia and is married to Caroline (Talbot) Waller. They are the parents to one daughter, Sloane. The Wallers are members of the First United Methodist Church where he serves on the Finance Committee.