Many factors impact utility bills, including the summer heat, which often sends us lowering the temperature on our thermostat and pushing the air conditioner into overdrive.
Taking steps to stay cool on the hottest days of the year can significantly increase electricity usage and, subsequently, your bill.
There are ways to stay comfortable and keep bills affordable. Entergy recently provided energy efficiency like closing blinds and curtains and keeping your thermostat at 78 degrees or the highest comfortable temperature.
If you have already received a high bill from Entergy Corporation, here are six options to consider in managing costs or receiving assistance:
Level Billing
Entergy averages your bill over a rolling 12-month period, so you have a consistent bill each month of the year. Pay about the same every month, with no surprises. CLICK HERE for more information.
Pick-A-Date
Choose what day of the month you get billed to line up with your budget and manage your cash flow. CLICK HERE for more information.
Deferred Payment
Talk with us about your situation and we may be able to make deferred payment arrangements. Call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749).
Payment Extension
Qualifying customers who need additional time to pay their bill can call Entergy’s automated answering system at 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) or request an extension through myEntergy. CLICK HERE for more information.
Power to Care
Through Entergy's The Power to Care program, local nonprofit agencies can provide emergency bill payment assistance to seniors and disabled individuals in crisis. CLICK HERE for more about help to pay electric bills.
LIHEAP
LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program) is a program that provides money to help people with energy bills and other energy-related expenses. LIHEAP is funded through the federal government and works with the community action agencies to help customers pay for and keep electric service in their homes. CLICK HERE for more information.