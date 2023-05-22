Albemarle Corporation and Ford Motor Company on Monday said that Albemarle will deliver battery-grade lithium hydroxide to support the automaker's ability to scale up electric vehicle (EV) production.
Albemarle will supply more than 100,000 metric tons of battery-grade lithium hydroxide for approximately 3 million future Ford EV batteries. The five-year supply agreement starts in 2026 and continues through 2030.
Both Albemarle and Ford are committed to supplying the U.S. EV supply chain via lithium hydroxide domestically produced in the United States or originating in a country with a U.S. Free Trade Agreement.
"With the growing demand for EVs in the United States, our customers are seeking to regionalize their supply chain for greater security, sustainability and lower costs," said Eric Norris, president, Albemarle Energy Storage. "This agreement exemplifies the industry collaborations and investments required. We're honored to be entering into this strategic partnership with a legendary automotive manufacturer such as Ford."
In March, Albemarle said it would build its lithium hydroxide Mega-Flex facility in Chester County, SC. “Mega-Flex” refers to the facility’s ability to process diverse lithium feedstock, including lithium from recycled batteries. Albemarle expects the facility to annually produce approximately 50,000 metric tons of battery-grade lithium hydroxide from multiple sources, with the potential to expand up to 100,000 metric tons.
Production at the facility would support the manufacturing of an estimated 2.4 million electric vehicles annually.
There was no immediate word on how the Ford announcement may affect plans for Albemarle’s new five-year, $540 million project to expand bromine production in Columbia County. The same saltwater brine used to produce bromine can also be used to produce lithium for batteries. Canada’s Standard Lithium is already building a facility in Union County to take brine from Lanxess’ El Dorado South plant for refining into lithium.
Albemarle’s Columbia County bromine expansion includes provisions for capped-off piping and concrete foundation work that could support future lithium production.
In addition to the lithium hydroxide supply, Albemarle and Ford will explore collaborations to develop a closed-loop solution for lithium-ion battery recycling. They have expressed a commitment to “responsible sourcing” and production and have agreed to work together to ensure sustainability, transparency and traceability in their supply chains.
For example, Albemarle will supply lithium hydroxide sourced only from mines that have been accredited through an audit based on the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance (IRMA), a comprehensive standard developed by NGOs, affected local communities and workers, among others.
"We are at a significant moment in Ford's next industrial revolution for the EV age," said Lisa Drake, Ford's vice president, EV Industrialization, Model e. "Working with strong global collaborators such as Albemarle, which has well-established operations and a proven track record of scaling facilities, helps us fortify and de-risk our plans for sourcing the key minerals we need to make EVs more accessible for our customers longer-term."