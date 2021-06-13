Britnee Weaver-Yates has been hired as director of Central Baptist Church’s Wee Care pre-school.
Weaver-Yates assume responsibility for the center’s day-to-day activities on Monday, June 21. She succeeds Maggie Surbrook, who left the position to return with her family to Maryland.
The new director is a 2008 graduate of Southern Arkansas University and has worked for several years in pre-school childcare. She worked at Wee Care as a teacher’s assistant during her college years.
Since graduation she has served in roles as a Head Start teacher, an early childhood development specialist, and care coordinator.
“All of these experiences combined with her relationship with Jesus, her involvement with our community and her local church gave the board confidence that Britnee will be an amazing director,” said Amy Walker, board chairperson.
“We are pleased that she has chosen to return to Wee Care and we have a true sense of excitement that we are certain you will feel once you have met Britnee and discover her heart and passion for children.”
The board is hosting an open house at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 13 in the preschool area at the Jefferson Street entrance.
Wee Care family members, employees, church members and the general public to meet Weaver-Yates and visit the facilities.