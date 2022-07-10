Delek US Holdings, Inc., will issue a press release summarizing second quarter 2022 results before the U.S. stock market opens on Thursday, August 4.
A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. CDT on Thursday, August 4, 2022.
The live broadcast of the conference call will be available online by going to www.DelekUS.com and clicking on the investor relations section of the website. The online replay will be available on the website for 90 days.
Delek US Holdings, Inc. has with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, asphalt, renewable fuels and convenience store retailing. The refining assets consist of refineries operated in Tyler and Big Spring, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansas and Krotz Springs, Louisiana with a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day.