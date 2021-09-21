Altice USA, the parent company of Suddenlink, has been a partner of the Coalition to Back Black Businesses (CBBB) since it launched in the fall of 2020.
The Coalition to Back Black Businesses is a multi-year grantmaking and training initiative aimed at helping help support Black-owned small businesses as they recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and chart a path forward.
Through the coalition, Altice USA and other national companies and organizations partner to provide grants, training, and resources to Black-owned small businesses. Over the course of the next few years, over $13 million in resources will be provided.
In the fall of 2020, the CBBB kicked off the multi-year initiative with its first round of $5,000 grants to businesses across the country. Following these grants, partners of the program had the opportunity to provide mentorship to some of these businesses in areas like human resources, business development, marketing and more.
This summer, the first round of enhancement grants was announced. The enhancement grants provided an additional $25,000 to 25 of the initial 2020 grant and mentorship recipients to further support these businesses’ resilience and long-term success.
Altice USA provided the funding for five of the enhancement grants for Black-owned small businesses in our footprint. These businesses include the Alexandria Primary Care Clinic, Elk City Auto Spa, L&R Human Resource Consulting, Tonnie’s Minis and Julia Lynn Productions.
CLICK HERE for the full list of enhancement grant recipients and their stories.
The application period for the second cohort of funding is open through Thursday for businesses to apply for $5,000 grants.