Regions Bank said last week that Rudy Walker is returning to Memphis and will serve as consumer banking executive for the company’s Mid-South territory.
Walker holds a bachelor of business administration degree in business and management from Southern Arkansas University. Walker also earned an executive diploma from Vanderbilt University’s Owen Graduate School of Management.
Walker and his teams will oversee nearly 130 branches, which employ approximately 900 Regions associates, across West Tennessee, Western Kentucky, Southern Illinois, Southeast Missouri, Northeast Arkansas and Northwest Mississippi.
The Mid-South consumer banking leadership role offers Walker, a 30-year financial services industry veteran, the opportunity to return to Memphis, where his tenure with Regions began in 2003. Walker is relocating from Texas, where he moved in 2015 to serve as consumer banking manager for Regions’ Dallas and East Texas markets.
“No one serves the Mid-South like Regions Bank, and when we had the opportunity to welcome a new executive overseeing our branch-banking operations across the area, Rudy Walker’s local experience and community commitment made him a natural choice,” said Sharon Hightower, consumer banking regional executive for Regions Bank. “Memphis was one of the first markets where Regions began revolutionizing the branch-banking experience with new and renovated locations built around the needs of today’s consumers. Our teams in the Memphis area already know Rudy because of his 12 years of leadership in the area earlier in his career. And his success in Dallas and East Texas make him well suited to build further on our legacy of service to the Mid-South. We are excited to elevate Rudy to this executive role overseeing a large territory, and we believe his market knowledge and experience will continue to differentiate Regions among our peers.”
“Regions Bank has a strong legacy of service to the Mid-South, and leading our branch-banking teams throughout the area is a tremendous honor,” said Walker. “It’s also exciting to be part of the Memphis community once again and to build on the significant investments Regions Bank has made throughout the area. Every day, we are focused on delivering a customer experience that’s build around the unique needs of the individual customers and communities we serve. Our teams here are fully committed to our mission to make life better, and I look forward to building on our teamwork and collaboration.”
Walker’s community involvement includes serving on the boards of directors for Junior Achievement of Dallas and Emily’s Place, where he taught financial education classes to clients of both nonprofits. Walker is a founding board member of Memphis’ Veritas College Preparatory Charter School.