Egg production in Arkansas totaled 359 million eggs during June 2021, down 5 percent from the previous month but up 20 percent from June 2020.
The number of layers during June 2021 averaged 17.3 million, down slightly from the previous month but up 12 percent from this time last year. Egg production per 100 layers averaged 2,081 eggs, down 4 percent from the previous month but up 7 percent from a year ago.
United States egg production totaled 9.04 billion during June 2021, up 2 percent from last year. The average number of layers during June 2021 totaled 384 million, up slightly from last year. June egg production per 100 layers was 2,356 eggs, up 2 percent from June 2020.
Broiler-type chicks hatched in Arkansas during June 2021 totaled 83.1 million, up 2 percent from June 2020. Broiler-type chicks hatched in United States during June 2021 totaled 824 million, down 1 percent from June 2020.