Scant building activity was reported by the City of Magnolia during March and April, according to building permits issued during those months.
Building permits issued by the city during March 2021 totaled $38,600:
2758 N. Dudney, Chad and Jamie Daniel, new barn, $36,600, March 18.
1323 E. Main, Wade’s Diner, enclose back dock, $3,000, March 24.
Building permits issued by the city during April 2021 totaled $114,500:
629 W. Main, Custom Products, new storage building, $50,000, April 1.
1008 Hilltop, Kathy Witt, mobile home, $3,000, April 8.
809 E. North, Patricia Bocan, remodel, $50,000, April 20.
430 Country Club Drive, On Houth, sprinkler system, $4,000, April 22.
500 S. Washington, Jordon Sharp, new storage building, $5,000, April 26.
506 Larry, Erica Smith, storage building, $2,500, April 28.
Building permits through the first four months of 2021 had a total value of $1,030,167.
Through the first four months of 2020, permit values were $3,086,892. The total was boosted in April 2020 by a $1.4 million permit to remodel a building in University Plaza Shopping Center for DaVita Kidney Care.
Building permits issued in May 2020 totaled only $18,514.48.