Arkansas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained stable between May and June at 3.2 percent, according to a report released July 22 by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services.
Labor force data is produced by the United States Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics and released by the ADWS.
According to the report, Arkansas’ civilian labor force rose by 2,738, a result of 2,050 more employed and 688 more unemployed Arkansans. At 3.6 percent, the U.S.'s jobless rate also remained stable between May and June.
BLS Program Operations Manager Susan Price said, “Employment in Arkansas has increased for six consecutive months, with an additional 2,050 employed in June. While more Arkansans are employed, the gains were not enough to affect the unemployment rate. Arkansas’ jobless rate has remained stable at 3.2 percent since April 2022.”
According to the ADWS report, non-farm payroll jobs in Arkansas declined by 600 in June to total 1,313,900. Three major industry sectors reported job losses, more than offsetting gains in eight sectors. Jobs in government dropped by 7,300. Seasonal contractions occurred in state government-educational services (-4,900) and local government-educational services (-3,500), related to the summer break at public schools and universities. Jobs in professional and business services decreased 1,100. All losses were in administrative and support services (-2,300), attributed in part to a temporary decline in support positions at schools and universities.
Construction added 1,900 jobs, mostly in specialty trade contractors (+1,500). Jobs in educational and health services rose by 1,900. All expansions were in health care and social assistance (+2,700). Notable job gains were also posted in trade-transportation-utilities (+1,200), manufacturing (+1,100), and leisure and hospitality (+1,100).
Compared to June 2021, Arkansas’ non-farm payroll jobs are up 38,500. Growth occurred in eight major industry sectors. Jobs in trade, transportation, and utilities rose by 12,500. Hiring was reported in transportation-warehousing-utilities (+8,100) and wholesale trade (+5,400). Manufacturing jobs increased by 7,400, with expansions in both subsectors. Leisure and hospitality added 6,400 jobs, mostly in accommodation and food services (+5,600). Jobs in professional and business services rose 4,100.
Gains in management of companies (+5,900) more than offset losses in administrative and support services (-2,700). Sizable annual growth was also posted in educational and health services (+3,800), government (+2,700), financial activities (+2,400), and information (+1,400). The largest decline occurred in other services (-1,300), a subsector which includes activities such as automotive repair, nail salons, and social organizations.