Yum! Brands, Inc., has reported results for the second-quarter ended June 30.
Worldwide system sales excluding foreign currency translation grew 26%, with 23% same-store sales and 2% unit growth. Second-quarter GAAP EPS was $1.29, an increase of 91% over the prior year quarter. Second-quarter EPS excluding Special Items was $1.16, an increase of 41% over the prior year quarter.
Yum! owns the Taco Bell, Kentucky Fried Chicken and Pizza Hut brands, among others.
David Gibbs, CEO, said “Our strong second-quarter results, led by record unit development and 23% same-store sales growth are a testament to our iconic brands, world-class talent, and best-in-class franchisees. I’m proud that each of our divisions reported positive same-store sales growth on a 2-year basis, a step up from first-quarter trends. This sustained momentum was underpinned by our investments in digital and off-premise and the agility of our brands to meet the needs of consumers in an ever-changing environment.
“I'm thrilled to say that unit development has accelerated driven by strong unit-level economics. On the basis of these strong results, we're reinstating our long-term growth algorithm and revising the unit growth component of this algorithm from 4% unit growth to between 4% and 5% unit growth. The resilience of our diversified global business positions us perfectly to drive growth and maximize value creation for all our stakeholders for years to come.”
KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN DIVISION
The KFC Division opened 522 gross new restaurants in 62 countries.
Operating margin increased 9.1 percentage points driven by same-store sales growth, lower bad debt expense, and unit growth.
Foreign currency translation favorably impacted operating profit by $23 million.
For the division, same-store sales grew 2% on a 2-year basis, which includes the impact of about 1% of our stores being temporarily closed as of the end of the second-quarter 2021.
For KFC International, same-store sales declined 1% on a 2-year basis, which includes the impact of about 2% of our stores being temporarily closed as of the end of the second-quarter 2021.
For KFC U.S., same-store sales grew 19% on a 2-year basis.
PIZZA HUT DIVISION
Pizza Hut Division opened 210 gross new restaurants in 36 countries.
Operating margin increased 4.5 percentage points driven by same-store sales growth.
Foreign currency translation favorably impacted operating profit by $4 million.
For the division, same-store sales grew 1% on a 2-year basis, which includes the impact of about 2% of our stores being temporarily closed as of the end of the second-quarter 2021.
For Pizza Hut International, same-store sales declined 6% on a 2-year basis, which includes the impact of about 2% of our stores being temporarily closed as of the end of the second-quarter 2021.For Pizza Hut U.S., same-store sales grew 9% on a 2-year basis, which includes the impact of about 1% of our stores being temporarily closed as of the end of the second-quarter 2021.
TACO BELL DIVISION
Taco Bell Division opened 91 gross new restaurants in 18 countries.
Operating margin increased 2.8 percentage points due to same-store sales growth offset by higher restaurant costs.
For the division, same-store sales grew 12% on a 2-year basis.