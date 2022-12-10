Huneycutt Farms in Arkadelphia has been named the 2022 Arkansas Farm Family of the Year. The honor was announced at a luncheon in Little Rock honoring the county and district Farm Families of the Year.
Brothers Ted and Steve Huneycutt have been farming for 35 years. Ted and his wife, Cindy, have four adult children, Sara, Trey, Luke and Greyson. Steve and his wife, Leanne, have four adult children, Josh, Jessica, Ashley and Logan.
They grow cotton, corn, wheat, soybeans, hay and raise cattle on 4,000 acres. In addition to the farm, they operate Benchmark Ag, a risk management service, providing producers with cash sale recommendations along with commodity futures, options and crop insurance.
The family also owns the Barn at Richwoods. They also are constructing their own meat processing plant, Ouachita Valley Meat Company, which will offer products and processing capabilities for producers interested in selling their own products.
“Our family has worked tirelessly to build a business that is beneficial, not only to our families, but to farm families across our region,” said Ted Huneycutt. It’s an incredible honor for our family’s commitment to this industry to be recognized amidst so many other deserving families.”
As Arkansas Farm Family of the Year, the Huneycutts will compete with nine other southeastern state winners in the Swisher Sweets/Sunbelt Expo Southeastern Farmer of the Year program in Moultrie, Ga.
Now in its 75th year, the program is one of the longest-running farm family recognition programs of its type in the United States. It begins with selection of the top farm family in each county. Then, eight district Farm Families of the Year are selected. The competition is judged on production, efficiency and management of farm operations, family life and rural/community leadership and values.
Huneycutt Farms was the West Central District Farm Family of the Year. Tim and Jana Robertson of Hope (Hempstead County) was the Southwest Region representative.