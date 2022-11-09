Haley Sherman, customer service specialist, is celebrating five years with Peoples Bank.
Sherman is located at the Main bank. She works as a teller and opens new accounts. She also has experience in the bank's call center.
"Haley excels in communicating with customers and is diligent in helping them find just the right products for their unique needs. Her experience and her knowledge of our services make her a great resource for customers and her co-workers. We look forward to seeing Haley continue to grow and build her career at Peoples Bank,” said Mary Fowler, CEO.
Sherman is from Hope. She is a graduate of Hope High School and attended Southern Arkansas University. She and her partner Quin Knight are parents to two sons, Jaxon Sherman and Wyatt McDonald. In her spare time Haley enjoys photography, spending time outdoors with her family, and watching her favorite shows.