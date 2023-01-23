Tetra Technologies, Inc., will release fourth quarter and full year 2022 results after the closing of the market on Monday, February 27.
On February 28, Tetra will host a conference call at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the results. Brady M. Murphy, president and CEO, and Elijio V. Serrano, senior vice president and CFO, will host the call.
It is anticipated that the company will discuss the progress on a proposal to build a bromine/lithium production facility in the Columbia-Lafayette county area.
People may listen to the conference call by calling the toll-free phone number 1-888-347-5303. The conference call will also be available by live audio webcast. The news release will be available on the company's website prior to the conference call.