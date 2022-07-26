Columbia County Treasurer Selena Blair was unanimously elected president of the Arkansas County Treasurer’s Association (ACTA).
Elections were held at Fairfield Bay during the treasurers’ summer continuing education meeting.
As ACTA president she will preside over all treasurers’ meetings, appoint committees, fill vacancies, and ensure that all orders, resolutions, and directives of the ACTA Board and/or Association are carried out.
As president, she also has the honor to serve as a member of the Board of Directors of the Association of Arkansas Counties. She is the first Columbia County Treasurer to serve in either of these capacities.
Blair served as ACTA vice president for the last four years and the previous two years on the Treasurer’s Continuing Education Board. She said, “It is an honor to serve with this amazing group of treasures from across all 75 Arkansas counties and to represent Columbia County at the state level. With approximately 24 new treasurers coming into office in January, we have lots of work to do to mentor them and get them acclimated into the association.
“Also, the state legislature will be in session next year, so it is imperative for ACTA to monitor and submit bills for the benefit of local county government.”