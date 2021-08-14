Arkansas’ latest crop production estimates:
Arkansas corn for grain production is forecast at 130 million bushels, up 17 percent from 2020. Based on conditions as of August 1, yield is expected to average 178 bushels per acre, down 6 bushels from last year. Producers expect to harvest 730,000 acres of corn for grain, up 125,000 acres from 2020.
Upland cotton production is forecast at 980,000 bales, down 23 percent, or 297,000 bales below last year. Based on conditions as of August 1, yield is expected to average 1,161 pounds per harvested acre, down 18 pounds from 2020. Producers expect to harvest 405,000 acres of cotton, down 115,000 acres from 2020.
Hay production, excluding alfalfa, is forecast at 2.45 million tons, down 8 percent from 2020. Based on conditions as of August 1, yield is expected to average 1.90 tons per acre, down 0.20 ton from last year. Producers expect to harvest 1.29 million acres of hay, excluding alfalfa, up 20,000 acres from 2020.
Peanut production in 2021 is forecast at 195 million pounds, up 7 percent from last year. Based on conditions as of August 1, yield is expected to average 5,000 pounds per acre, up 200 pounds from last year. Area for harvest, at 39,000 acres, is up 1,000 acres from 2020.
All rice production for the state is forecast at 91.2 million hundredweight, down 16 percent from last year's production of 108 million hundredweight. Based on conditions as of August 1, the all rice yield for 2021 is forecast at 7,500 pounds per acre, unchanged from last year. Producers expect to harvest 1.22 million acres of rice, down 225,000 acres from 2020.
Soybean production in 2021 is forecast at 149 million bushels, up 8 percent from last year. Based on conditions as of August 1, yield is expected to average 49 bushels per acre, down 1 bushel from last year. Area for harvest, at 3.05 million acres, is up 270,000 acres from 2020.