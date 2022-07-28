Tyson

Tyson Foods, Inc. has awarded $1.5 million in grants to 63 non-profit organizations to support hunger relief and community assistance programs.

These donations are part of a nationwide philanthropy program supported by Tyson Foods and include most Feeding America member food banks.

The grants from Tyson Foods’ Social Investment Committee will fund a variety of programs to address hunger relief through backpack programs, mobile food pantries and more.

Organizations in Arkansas that Tyson Foods supported with these grants include:

Delta Regional Community Service Outreach Network

Samaritan House Community Center

River Valley Food Kids

Arkansas Food Bank

Northwest Arkansas Food Bank

Harvest Texarkana

Compassion Center of Northwest Arkansas Inc.

Crawford Sebastian Community Development Council Inc.

Rockin’ Baker Academy

Apple Seeds Inc.

Northwest Arkansas Equality Inc.

Teen Action and Support Center

Central Arkansas Library System Foundation

Rogers Public Education Foundation Inc.

Linwood Moscow Volunteer Fire Department

The Transformation Project Incorporated

