Tyson Foods, Inc. has awarded $1.5 million in grants to 63 non-profit organizations to support hunger relief and community assistance programs.
These donations are part of a nationwide philanthropy program supported by Tyson Foods and include most Feeding America member food banks.
The grants from Tyson Foods’ Social Investment Committee will fund a variety of programs to address hunger relief through backpack programs, mobile food pantries and more.
Organizations in Arkansas that Tyson Foods supported with these grants include:
Delta Regional Community Service Outreach Network
Samaritan House Community Center
River Valley Food Kids
Arkansas Food Bank
Northwest Arkansas Food Bank
Harvest Texarkana
Compassion Center of Northwest Arkansas Inc.
Crawford Sebastian Community Development Council Inc.
Rockin’ Baker Academy
Apple Seeds Inc.
Northwest Arkansas Equality Inc.
Teen Action and Support Center
Central Arkansas Library System Foundation
Rogers Public Education Foundation Inc.
Linwood Moscow Volunteer Fire Department
The Transformation Project Incorporated