Some years back I was visiting with a friend as we watched our kids during a ballgame. He related to me how his visits usually go with his financial advisor. He’d go in for his annual review and often express disappointment at the performance of his account.
He thought he should have done better the previous year based on news reports and such. I’ll never forget the reply given by the advisor in response to his disappointment: She’d say “Well, let’s move some money!” This phrase, he said, would tend to lift his spirits, at least a bit. Give him a bit of temporary optimism. Well at least, he would think to himself, “she’s going to do something productive for my portfolio!”
The tendency to act is often comforting to investors. I’ve heard clients remark “my guy must be doing me some good --- he sure trades my account a lot!” Certainly it gives you the feeling that they’re looking out for you, doesn’t it?
Well, back to that statement “let’s move some money.” An obvious question to ask the advisor at that point would be “are you going to put me into a better set of investments than I am in now?” If the answer is “No,” then why move money around at all? And if the answer is “yes,” then why don’t you have me in that mix of investments to start with?
Suppose your advisor spent the previous weekend at a golf tournament sponsored by the Acme Investment Company (apologies to Wile E. Coyote!), all expenses paid. You walk into the advisor’s office Monday morning and express concern over your investments. The “let’s move some money” notion kicks into high gear. And guess where it’s likely moving to? Yep, the Acme fund is top of mind for the advisor.
Now beside the fact that there’s no guarantee that the Acme funds are a better investment, there’s a second question. Are the Acme funds the best choice for the client from the hundreds of other choices of funds available? Or are they the best choice because of the Acme sponsored weekend?
There are certainly valid reasons for trading in a portfolio. For folks in retirement living off their investments, trades must be made to keep the cash coming. For savers making systematic deposits, trades must be made to invest the cash coming in. As different sectors of the market ebb and flow, trades may need to be made to keep the portfolio in balance. But moving money around to implement a different investment strategy is more likely to be harmful than helpful.
You probably accept the “buy low and sell high” axiom of investment advice. It sounds simple enough. But execution is another matter. When stocks fall, we get fearful and are inclined to sell out. When a stock (or a market) has done well recently, we get euphoric and are tempted to buy in. Both actions are in direct contrast to the “buy low sell high” strategy. If you’ve made this mistake in the past, don’t feel bad. The pros do the same thing. They get it wrong more often than they get it right!
Your takeaway here: There are valid reasons to trade in a portfolio. But don’t fall for that “let’s move some money“ comment to make you feel better in the short run. Have an investment plan that you are comfortable with and stick with it!
Dr. David Ashby is a Certified Financial Planner and the retired Peoples Bank Professor of Finance at Southern Arkansas University. He holds degrees in accounting and business administration and a doctorate in finance from Louisiana Tech.