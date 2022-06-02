Three permits were approved for Columbia County retailers in May by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board, according to postings on the ABC website May 24.
The ABC Board met May 18. This agency is a division of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.
A new permit was conditionally approved for Murphy Oil USA, Inc., d/b/a Murphy USA #7824, 58 Hwy. 79 Bypass North in Magnolia. This was in the categories of retail beer off premises, small farm wine-retail, and grocery store wine. Applicant was Gregory Smith.
A replacement permit was approved for Sarvesh, LLC, d/b/a Sinha Food and Fuel, 402 N. Elm St., Emerson. This was in the categories of retail beer off premises and small farm winery. Applicant was Sarvesh Sinha.
A change of manager permit was approved for Wal-Mart Stores Arkansas, LLC, d/b/a Wal-Mart #83, 60 Hwy. 79 North, Magnolia. This was in the categories of retail beer off premises, small farm wine-retail, grocery store wine, and wine sampling. Applicant was Damon McKinnon. According to the website, no local retailers were cited for violations in the month of May, and none were placed on the insufficient funds list.