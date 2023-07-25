Cadence Bank, which has a large presence in South Arkansas, has announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30.
Highlights for the second quarter of 2023 included:
-- Achieved quarterly net income available to common shareholders of $111.7 million, or 61 cents per diluted common share, and adjusted net income available to common shareholders, which excludes non-routine income and expenses, of $116.9 million, or $0.64 per diluted common share.
-- Generated net organic loan growth of $1.3 billion for the second quarter of 2023, or 16.3% annualized. On a year-to-date basis, loans have grown $2.2 billion, or 14.7% annualized.
-- Reflected a decline in total deposits of $704.8 million during the quarter. On a year-to-date basis, total deposits have declined $254.9 million, or 1.3% annualized.
-- Continued to maintain strong balance sheet liquidity, with a loan-to-deposit ratio of 84.1% at June 30, 2023.
-- Reported total revenue of $465.8 million, down 2.9% compared to the prior quarter (excluding securities gains and losses) as net interest revenue was negatively impacted by higher funding costs, partially offset by meaningful growth in several noninterest revenue sources spotlighted by record quarterly insurance commission revenue of $45.6 million.
-- Decreased adjusted noninterest expenses to $297.0 million, down $8 million, or 2.6% from the prior quarter as we continue to refine our operating leverage.
-- Announced the closure or consolidation of 35 branches and other strategic initiatives including early retirements and other personnel efficiencies to occur primarily during the third quarter of 2023. These initiatives are now projected to collectively reduce noninterest expense by approximately $35 - $40 million annually, an increase from the bank’s previous estimate of $15 - $20 million.
"Our second quarter results reflect several key successes, particularly from a business development standpoint," said Dan Rollins, chairman and chief executive officer of the company. "While higher than anticipated deposit costs negatively impacted our net interest margin, we had another very solid quarter from a loan growth perspective and our bankers continue to successfully protect our core deposit relationships. From a liquidity and capital perspective, our balance sheet remains in a strong position. We also reported meaningful revenue growth in several of our noninterest revenue businesses, highlighted by record quarterly revenue from our insurance team. Finally, we remain encouraged with our credit quality. Net charge-offs for the quarter remain at low levels, and our total non-performing asset levels declined."
For the second quarter of 2023, the company reported net income available to common shareholders of $111.7 million, or 61 cents per diluted common share, compared with $124.6 million, or 68 cents per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022 and $74.3 million, or 40 cents per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2023.
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders was $116.9 million, or 64 cents per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2023, compared with $134.2 million, or 73 cents per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022 and $124.4 million, or 68 cents per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2023.
Additionally, the company reported adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) of $168.8 million, or 1.38% of average assets on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $176.7 million, or 1.51% of average assets on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2022 and $174.6 million, or 1.46% of average assets on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2023.
The declines in adjusted earnings and PPNR metrics for the second quarter of 2023 were driven by a decline in net interest revenue and an increase in the provision for credit losses, which were partially offset by growth in several noninterest revenue categories and improvement in operating expenses.
Net interest revenue was $333.6 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $324.8 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $354.3 million for the first quarter of 2023. The net interest margin was 3.03% for the second quarter of 2023, compared with 3.06% for the second quarter of 2022 and 3.29% for the first quarter of 2023.
The decline in net interest revenue in the second quarter of 2023 of $20.7 million, or 5.9%, compared to the linked quarter was primarily driven by net interest margin pressure resulting from an increase in funding costs, including the impact of mix shift out of noninterest bearing into interest bearing deposits. The decline also included $4.8 million in lower accretion revenue related to acquired loans and leases. Accretion revenue was $5.2 million and $10.0 million for the second quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2023, respectively, adding approximately 4 basis points to the net interest margin for the second quarter of 2023 and 9 basis points for the first quarter of 2023.
Yield on net loans, loans held for sale, and leases excluding accretion, was 6.18% for the second quarter of 2023, up 31 basis points from 5.87% for the first quarter of 2023, while yield on total interest earning assets was 5.21% for the second quarter of 2023, up 33 basis points from 4.88% for the first quarter of 2023. The increase in earning asset yields continues to be driven by both the impact of rising interest rates on loan portfolio repricing and new loan production, as well as a change in mix as cash flows from lower yielding securities are deployed primarily into higher yielding loans. Approximately 20% of total loans are floating (reprice within 30 days), and another 28% reprice within 12 months.
The average cost of total deposits increased to 1.87% for the second quarter of 2023, compared with 1.28% for the first quarter of 2023, reflecting continued competitive pressure on rates as well as a continued mix shift from noninterest bearing to interest bearing products during the second quarter of 2023. Our total deposit beta is 33% cycle-to-date. Total interest-bearing liabilities costs increased to 2.92% from 2.23% during the second quarter of 2023.