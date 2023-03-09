The government of Australia has become the latest nation that has signaled its intent to purchase Javelin missiles.
General Dynamics-OTS Camden Operations loads, assembles and packs Javelin warheads.
Australia has requested to buy up to 255 Javelin FGM-148F missiles, including five fly-to-buy missiles. Also included is U.S. technical assistance, consisting of Tactical Air Ground Missiles (TAGM) Project Office technical assistance and other related elements of logistical and program support. The estimated total cost is $60.18 million.
The State Department has approved the sale.
The United Kingdom requested last week the purchase of 600 Javelins for $125 million.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of the possible sale this week.
The proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States. Australia is one of the United States’ most important allies in the Western Pacific.
The State Department said the strategic location of the political and economic power contributes significantly to ensuring peace and economic stability in the region. It is vital to the U.S. national interest to assist our ally in developing and maintaining a strong and ready self-defense capability.
The proposed sale will improve the Australian Army’s capability to meet current and future threats by maintaining and increasing its anti-armor capability. Australia will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.
The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.
The prime U.S. contractor will be the Javelin Joint Venture between Lockheed Martin in Orlando, FL and Raytheon Missiles and Defense in Tucson, AZ.