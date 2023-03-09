Magnolia, AR (71754)

Today

Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with light rain possible. Low 49F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.