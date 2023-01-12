One Columbia County retailer has been named to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board's "insufficient funds list" for the month of December 2022, according to postings on the ABC website. This retailer is NMN, LLC.
Permit holder is Baljit S. Sarai. The retailer was cited for an insufficiency of $3,549.80 on December 28 and $3,750.05 on December 20. According to the ABC website, in accordance with ACA 3-4-406 the Alcoholic Beverage Control Division is authorized to maintain a list of retailers who have paid invoices forwarded by wholesalers with an insufficient funds check.
Under the code provision and the regulation the ABCD will now maintain such a list which will reflect those deficient payments as reported by the wholesalers.
The report must be submitted in writing, either by email or fax.
Under Reg. 2.31, no sales or deliveries may be made by any wholesaler to a retailer whose name appears on the list. Once payment in full has been made by the delinquent retailer to the reporting wholesaler, the reporting wholesaler is to notify the ABCD 24 hours that payment has been made.
Under the regulation, the retailer may file an objection to their name being placed on the list for the reasons listed in the regulation.
In other business during December, a change of manager permit was effective December 21 for Magnolia Food Mart, 302 Hwy. 79 Bypass No. 82, Magnolia. This was in the category of retail beer off premises. The new manager is Sarvesh Sinha.