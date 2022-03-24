Dollar General Corporation has reported financial results for its fiscal year 2021 fourth quarter (13 weeks) and fiscal year (52 weeks) ended January 28, 2022.
The highlights:
Fourth Quarter Net Sales Increased 2.8%; Fiscal Year Net Sales Increased 1.4%
Fourth Quarter Same-Store Sales Decreased 1.4%; Increased 11.3% on a two-year stack basis
Fiscal Year Same-Store Sales Decreased 2.8%; Increased 13.5% on a two-year stack basis
Fourth Quarter Operating Profit Decreased 8.7% to $796.7 Million; Fiscal Year Operating Profit Decreased 9.4% to $3.2 Billion
Fourth Quarter Diluted Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) Decreased 1.9% to $2.57; resulting in a two-year compound annual growth rate of 10.6%
Fiscal Year Diluted EPS Decreased 4.2% to $10.17, resulting in a two-year compound annual growth rate of 23.8%, or 22.9% compared to 2019 Adjusted Diluted EPS
Annual Cash Flows From Operations of $2.9 Billion
Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.55 per share, an Increase of 31% Compared to the Prior Quarter
“We are pleased with our fourth quarter and fiscal year results, and I want to thank our associates for their unwavering commitment to meeting the critical needs of our customers during the pandemic,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer. “Despite a more challenging than expected operating environment, our teams remained focused on executing our operating priorities and advancing our strategic initiatives, which we believe position us well for solid sales and profit growth in 2022 and beyond.”
“For the full year, we are pleased with our net sales increase of 1.4%, which was on the high end of our guidance, and on top of a robust 21.6% increase in fiscal 2020. In addition, during the year, we completed the initial rollout of DG Fresh, executed more than 2,900 real estate projects, including the opening of our 18,000th store and 50 standalone pOpshelf locations, and launched new initiatives focused on health and international expansion.”
“Overall, we are excited about our plans for 2022, as we look to further differentiate Dollar General from the rest of the retail landscape, while delivering long-term sustainable growth and value for our shareholders.”
Net sales increased 2.8% to $8.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $8.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. The net sales increase was primarily driven by positive sales contributions from new stores, partially offset by the decline in same-store sales and the impact of store closures. Same-store sales decreased 1.4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, driven by a decline in customer traffic, partially offset by an increase in average transaction amount. Same-store sales in the fourth quarter of 2021 declined in each of the apparel, consumables, seasonal, and home products categories.
Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 31.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 32.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 131 basis points. This gross profit rate decrease was primarily attributable to an increased LIFO provision, which was driven by higher product costs; increased transportation and distribution costs; and a greater proportion of sales coming from the consumables category, which generally has a lower gross profit rate than other product categories. These factors were partially offset by a reduction in markdowns as a percentage of net sales and higher inventory markups.
Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) as a percentage of net sales were 22.0% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 22.2% in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 16 basis points. The decrease was primarily driven by lower incremental costs related to COVID-19, lower hurricane-related expenses, and a reduction in incentive compensation. These items were partially offset by expenses that were higher as a percentage of sales this quarter, including retail labor, store occupancy costs, and depreciation and amortization.
Operating profit for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased 8.7% to $796.7 million compared to $872.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The fourth quarter of 2020 included approximately $96 million of incremental investments the Company made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily driven by $69 million in frontline employee appreciation bonuses, as well as measures taken to further protect the health and safety of employees and customers.
The effective income tax rate in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 21.2% compared to 22.7% in the fourth quarter of 2020. This lower effective income tax rate was primarily due to increased income tax benefits associated with share-based compensation and a lower state effective tax rate than the comparable 2020 period.
The company reported net income of $597.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of 7.0% compared to $642.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Diluted EPS decreased 1.9% to $2.57 for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to diluted EPS of $2.62 in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Fiscal Year 2021 Highlights
Fiscal year 2021 net sales increased 1.4% to $34.2 billion compared to $33.7 billion in fiscal year 2020. The net sales increase was primarily driven by positive sales contributions from new stores, partially offset by a decline in same-store sales and the impact of store closures. Same-store sales decreased 2.8% compared to fiscal year 2020, driven by a decline in customer traffic, partially offset by an increase in average transaction amount. Same-store sales in the 2021 period declined in each of the consumables, apparel, seasonal, and home products categories.
Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 31.6% in fiscal year 2021, compared to 31.8% in fiscal year 2020, a decrease of 16 basis points. The gross profit rate decrease in the 2021 period was primarily attributable to increased transportation costs; an increased LIFO provision, which was driven by higher product costs; increased inventory damages; and higher distribution costs. These factors were partially offset by higher inventory markups, a reduction in markdowns as a percentage of net sales, and a lower inventory shrink rate.
SG&A as a percentage of net sales was 22.2% in fiscal year 2021 compared to 21.2% in fiscal year 2020, an increase of 96 basis points. Expenses that were a higher percentage of net sales in 2021 were retail labor, store occupancy costs, depreciation and amortization, employee benefits, utilities, and workers’ compensation and general liability expenses. These items were partially offset by reductions in discretionary employee bonus, other miscellaneous COVID-related expenses, and incentive compensation expenses.
Operating profit for fiscal year 2021 decreased 9.4% to $3.2 billion compared to $3.6 billion in fiscal year 2020. Fiscal year 2020 included approximately $248 million of incremental investments the Company made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. These investments included approximately $167 million in appreciation bonuses for eligible frontline employees, and measures taken to further protect the health and safety of employees and customers.
The effective income tax rate in fiscal year 2021 was 21.7% compared to 22.0% in fiscal year 2020. This lower effective income tax rate was primarily due to increased income tax benefits associated with federal tax credits, partially offset by a higher state effective tax rate compared to fiscal year 2020.
The company reported net income of $2.4 billion for fiscal year 2021, a decrease of 9.6% compared to $2.7 billion in fiscal year 2020. Diluted EPS decreased 4.2% to $10.17 for fiscal year 2021 compared to diluted EPS of $10.62 in fiscal year 2020.
As of January 28, 2022, total merchandise inventories, at cost, were $5.6 billion compared to $5.2 billion as of January 29, 2021, an increase of 1.4% on a per-store basis.