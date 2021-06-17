Albemarle Corporation will release its second-quarter 2021 earnings after the NYSE closes on Wednesday, August 4.
The company will hold its conference call to discuss second-quarter 2021 results at 8 a.m. Thursday, August 5.
The call will be webcast and can be accessed through Albemarle Corporation's website.
To avoid registration wait times, participants are encouraged to use the webcast link as the primary listening source. If a caller anticipates asking a question, please dial in 15 minutes before the start of the call to be placed in the queue early.
Albemarle has extensive brine production fields in Columbia and Union counties and two major chemical product facilities south and west of Magnolia.