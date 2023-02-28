Magnolia Regional Medical Center Board of Directors welcomed new member Jeff Whitener during their meeting Monday.
Whitener is a regional credit officer with Farmers Bank & Trust of Magnolia.
The hospital ended the month of January with a negative EBITDA of $1,400.
Net revenue for the month was $2,415,982. Chief Financial Officer Roxanne Stewart said inpatient admissions were up to 71. She said clinic visits were up to 1,392. There were 131 surgeries.
Emergency room visits were down to 792.
The hospital had a non-operating income of $79,851, including $60,774 in sales tax revenue. Year to date, the hospital has a negative EBITDA of $314,153.
Gross revenue is $23,043,991, with a net revenue of $9,029,312 after contractual allowances and charity care deductions of $62,936.
The net labor expense is $5,477,394. Non-operating income for the year is $341,910 including $264,796 in sales tax revenue.
Chief Executive Officer Brett Kinman said Dr. Tyler Neal, a family practice physician, is expected to begin on April 17. He said with Neal’s arrival they may be “playing musical chairs” with some of the clinics. Kinman said the plan is for Neal to be where the surgery clinic is now.
The next board meeting will be March 27.