Farmers Bank & Trust has announced the return of Talesha Tatom, vice president and senior retail loan officer, to the Magnolia Market.
Tatom, a 20-year banking veteran, came back to the Farmers Bank family in June. The longtime lending professional previously served at Farmers Bank & Trust from 1999 to 2018. During that time, she began her career as an executive assistant and moved into lending as a retail loan officer.
Tatom brings with her a wealth of lending knowledge and experience. The Magnolia resident holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Southern Arkansas University. She has also earned numerous American Banking Association certifications, including graduating from Mortgage Lending School, Credit Analyst School, and Basic Lending School.
Tatom’s primary areas of expertise include residential mortgages and auto loans, as well as personal loans and other borrowing programs. Her office is located at the Magnolia Market Main Branch at 200 E. Main Street, and she can be reached at 870-235-7000.
“It is such a blessing and privilege to do what I do,” she said. “Whether it is someone purchasing their first vehicle or a couple building their dream home, it is an honor to be able to help them achieve that dream. It feels really good to go to work and get to do what you love.”
For community involvement, Tatom attends and takes part in activities at First Baptist Church in Magnolia. She has also been part of charitable and social organizations such as the Magnolia Junior Charity League, Circle of Friends for Arkansas Children’s Hospital, and the Columbia County Sesquicentennial Committee.
“Having Talesha back in the Farmers Bank family is a great asset for both our customers and our community,” said Monty Harrington, Magnolia Market president of Farmers Bank & Trust. “Her knowledge of the Magnolia market area is second-to-none, and we couldn’t be more pleased to see her back in the building again.”