Pigs, ponies, miniature cows, and a tortoise that will outlive most of the people who come see it are all awaiting families at LoLo’s Backyard Barnyard/Watkins Farm in Waldo.
Lori Watkins said she and her husband Buddy, along with help from good friends and their family, have been running a traveling petting zoo and pony ride experience since 2015. However, this year the couple is allowing guests to come to their home for a petting zoo. The couple also continues to attend festivals and parties throughout the region, she said.
They plan to take their show on the road for the 45th Annual Hope Watermelon festival August 5-7. They had pony rides at the Magnolia Blossom Festival in May.
“I’ve always loved animals and now I have plenty and I guess you could say I want to share them with kids and people that don’t get to see them all the time,” Watkins said. “When you come from the country you take it for granted that people are around animals like you are, but they just aren’t.”
Although the children and adults who come and pet and feed her animals may be unsure at first, it generally doesn’t take long for the fascination and enjoyment of the enjoyment of the experience to kick in.
The farm includes a plethora of animals for everyone to get to know better.
“We have miniature cows; they are not so much rare. They look like miniature brahmas, but they are not. We have mini donkeys, mini horses and sheep and mini goats and big goats and we have a longhorn cow and have rabbits, Guinea pigs and a Sulcata tortoise that will live 150 years and will get huge. Right now, it’s only one year old.”
The tortoise began its life as small as a half dollar but now is as large as a large top of a drink cup.
Among the animals is a Patagonia Cavy -- the third largest rodent in the world.
“It kind of looks like a rabbit, and it kind of looks like a kangaroo, she said.
July’s dates for the farm are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 3, July 17, and July 31.
Admission prices are $6 for everyone except those under 2 and over 80 are free. Feed costs are $5 for a large cup and $2 for a small cup. Pony rides are $5.
The location is 1111 Hwy 355 near Waldo. Watkins said the location is five miles outside of Waldo. Take a left on Arkansas 355 and go two miles and the farm will be on the left.
For more information, call 870-515-0003. CLICK HERE for the LoLo page on Facebook.