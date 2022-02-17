Albemarle Corporation announced Wednesday its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.
Fourth-Quarter 2021 and Recent Highlights
(Unless otherwise stated, all percent changes represent year-over-year comparisons)
-- Net sales of $894 million, an increase of 2%
-- Net loss of ($3.8) million, or 3 cents per diluted share; Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.01
-- Adjusted EBITDA of $229 million, an increase of 3%
-- Improved full-year 2022 outlook based on anticipated ability to capitalize on favorable market conditions for lithium and bromine; adjusted EBITDA expected to be 35%-55% higher Y/Y excluding FCS
-- La Negra III/IV conversion plant is in commercial qualification
-- Kemerton I conversion plant is mechanically complete and in the commissioning phase; construction team now dedicated to Kemerton II
-- Signed non-binding letter agreement to explore expanding the MARBL JV to increase optionality and reduce risk
"Our team delivered a strong year that exceeded expectations by executing our strategy and effectively responding to a number of challenges in 2021. We increased our net sales and adjusted EBITDA by 11% and 13%, respectively, excluding FCS," said Albemarle CEO Kent Masters.
"Our Lithium and Bromine businesses are performing well. With a firm focus on executing our growth strategy, we are well positioned for opportunities to deliver significant value to our shareholders. The strategic investments we've made in our Lithium business as well as the progress of several key projects will enable us to potentially double our nameplate capacity by the end of 2022 and accelerate our Wave 3 projects."
Albemarle expects that its full-year 2022 results across all business units will improve relative to full-year 2021. Capital expenditures are anticipated to be higher than previously planned as the company invests to accelerate conversion capacity additions and meet evolving industry standards, as well as continued inflationary pressures.
Net sales of $894.2 million increased by $15.1 million compared to the prior-year quarter, primarily driven by an increase in sales from the company's Lithium and Bromine businesses, partially offset by the loss of revenue from its Fine Chemistry Services (FCS) business which was sold on June 1, 2021.
Adjusted EBITDA of $228.7 million increased by $7.6 million from the prior-year quarter primarily due to Lithium results, offset by the impact of the sale of FCS.
Net loss attributable to Albemarle of ($3.8) million decreased by $88.4 million from the prior-year quarter primarily due to a $132.4 million post-measurement period acquisition purchase price adjustment related to anticipated cost overruns from supply chain, labor and COVID-19 pandemic related issues at the Kemerton construction project.
In addition, net income attributable to Albemarle was impacted by after-tax actuarial gains of $43.6 million realized in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to after-tax actuarial losses of $40.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
The effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2021 was (186.4)% compared to (20.9)% in the same period in 2020. The difference is largely due to the geographic mix of earnings, including the impact of certain charges in countries with valuation allowances, and discrete tax items impacting the fourth quarter of 2021. On an adjusted basis, the effective income tax rates were 27.0% and 12.8% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively. The difference is primarily due to geographic mix of earnings.
LITHIUM RESULTS
Lithium net sales of $404.7 million increased $46.2 million (+12.9%) due to higher pricing (+18%), partially offset by lower volumes (-5%). Lower volumes were primarily related to the timing of shipments and a more even distribution of customer demand through the year. Adjusted EBITDA of $138.2 million increased by $16.1 million primarily due to increased net sales.
LITHIUM OUTLOOK
Full-year 2022 adjusted EBITDA is expected to grow 65-85% year over year, up from previous outlook. Volume growth for full-year 2022 is expected to be 20-30% with added capacity from La Negra III/IV, Kemerton I, and the expected acquisition of the Qinzhou plant in China. Tolling is expected to be flat year over year. Average realized pricing is expected to increase 40-45% reflecting tight market conditions and the implementation of variable price structures on long-term contracts.
The company continues to advance its global project portfolio of conversion capacity:
Chile
– La Negra III/IV conversion plant is in commercial qualification
Australia
– Kemerton I conversion plant reached mechanical completion and commissioning is under way
– Kemerton II conversion plant remains on track for mechanical completion in the second half of 2022
– Restart of spodumene processing at Wodgina is well underway
China
– Acquisition of Tianyuan, which owns a conversion plant in Qinzhou, is expected to close in the first half of this year
– Construction is planned to begin on two greenfield sites (Meishan and Zhangjiagang) later this year
United States
– New wells and expansion projects at Silver Peak are progressing ahead of schedule
BROMINE RESULTS
Bromine net sales of $290.4 million increased $27.0 million (+10.2%) primarily due to strong pricing (+16%) while volume decreased (-6%). Tight market conditions continue to drive strong demand and favorable pricing across the product portfolio. Adjusted EBITDA of $87.4 million decreased $500,000 as higher net sales were offset by higher costs for raw materials and freight. While sales increased during the quarter, a force majeure declaration by the company's chlorine supplier and the lack of inventory limited the company's ability to capitalize on strong demand strength and increased brine production capacity.
BROMINE OUTLOOK
Albemarle expects full-year 2022 adjusted EBITDA to increase by 5%-10%, up slightly from previous outlook. Year-over-year improved expectations are based on higher volume and pricing due to strength in demand for flame retardants in diverse end markets. Successful execution of growth projects in 2021 is expected to contribute to higher volumes in full-year 2022. Bromine's ongoing cost savings initiatives and favorable pricing are expected to offset higher freight and raw material costs.
The company is progressing growth investments in high-return brownfield projects in Magnolia. The second phase of a tetrabrom debottleneck project at the Jordan Bromine Company JV (JBC) is expected to be complete in 2022.
As of December 31, 2021, Albemarle had estimated liquidity of over $2.0 billion, including $439 million of cash and equivalents, $612 million remaining under its $1 billion revolver, $750 million remaining under our amended delayed draw term loan and $211 million on other available credit lines. Total debt was $2.4 billion, representing net debt to adjusted EBITDA of approximately 2.3 times.
