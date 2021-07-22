Walgreens said Wednesday that its same day prescription delivery will now be available at almost all store locations nationally, seven days a week.
There is a delivery fee, which varies by location.
“Same day prescription delivery is one more way Walgreens is empowering patients to easily and conveniently manage their health,” said John Standley, president, Walgreens. “We are pleased to make this service more widely available so that patients can refill and manage prescriptions from the comfort of their own homes and have medications delivered to their doorsteps in a matter of hours.”
Patients refilling eligible prescriptions can enroll by texting “Join Rx” to 21525. After refilling an eligible prescription, patients may select same day prescription delivery through the Walgreens website or app.