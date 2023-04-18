Entergy Nuclear has begun the scheduled refueling and maintenance outage at its Arkansas Nuclear One Unit 2 near Russellville.
Control room operators removed Unit 2 from service on Saturday. This ended a 501 consecutive day run for ANO 2 of safe operation, the second longest continuous run in the unit’s history.
During the outage, station and supplemental workers will perform maintenance and testing activities to prepare the station for its next operating cycle.
“ANO is proud to be conducting this essential work, which will include both refueling and regular maintenance that will allow us to remain a safe and reliable source of clean energy for the River Valley and the state of Arkansas” said Joe Sullivan, Arkansas Nuclear One site vice president. “We are welcoming a host of contract workers who will help us throughout the outage, and we expect their partnership to create an economic boost to our community as well.”
More than 1,100 contract workers, many from outside of the area, will help with the refueling outage, bringing economic opportunities for dozens of vendors and local businesses, including restaurants, hotels and stores.
Work will be completed by full-time ANO employees and supported by Entergy employees from its other nuclear plants and contract workers, including pipefitters, millwrights, ironworkers, carpenters, boilermakers, electricians, laborers, valve technicians, engineers, operating engineers and radiation protection technicians.
ANO is a dual unit site, housing two nuclear reactors. Unit 1 will continue operating during the Unit 2 refuel.
When plant operators take the unit offline, nuclear professionals remove a portion of the fuel from the reactor, organize current fuel rods and replace the old fuel with new fuel.
During the refueling, the team will also complete maintenance work and other projects to improve reliability.
ANO is licensed to operate through 2034 and 2038, respectively.