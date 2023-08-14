The National Agricultural Statistical Service has released recent Arkansas crop production forecasts.
Arkansas corn for grain production is forecast at 157 million bushels, up 30 percent from 2022. Based on conditions as of August 1, yield is expected to average 180 bushels per acre, up 7 bushels from last year. Producers expect to harvest 870,000 acres of corn for grain, up 175,000 acres from 2022.
Upland cotton production is forecast at 1.19 million bales, down 23 percent, or 358,000 bales below last year. Based on conditions as of August 1, yield is expected to average 1,203 pounds per harvested acre, up 24 pounds from 2022. Producers expect to harvest 475,000 acres of cotton, down 155,000 acres from 2022.
Hay production, excluding alfalfa, is forecast at 2.32 million tons, up 6 percent from 2022. Based on conditions as of August 1, yield is expected to average 2.00 tons per acre, unchanged from last year. Producers expect to harvest 1.16 million acres of hay, excluding alfalfa, up 70,000 acres from 2022.
Peanut production in 2023 is forecast at 170 million pounds, up 2 percent from last year. Based on conditions as of August 1, yield is expected to average 5,000 pounds per acre, down 200 pounds from last year. Area for harvest, at 34,000 acres, is up 2,000 acres from 2022.
All rice production for the state is forecast at 97.5 million hundredweight, up 21 percent from last year's production of 80.3 million hundredweight. Based on conditions as of August 1, all rice yield for 2023 is forecast at 7,550 pounds per acre, up 140 pounds from last year. Producers expect to harvest 1.29 million acres of rice, up 207,000 acres from 2022.
Soybean production in 2023 is forecast at 152 million bushels, down 7 percent from last year. Based on conditions as of August 1, yield is expected to average 53 bushels per acre, up 1 bushel from last year. Area for harvest, at 2.87 million acres, is down 280,000 acres from 2022.