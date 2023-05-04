Commercial Metals Company has announced it has acquired a geosynthetics manufacturing facility from BOSTD - America.
The facility, located in Blackwell, OK, produces several product lines for Tensar Geogrid under a contract manufacturing arrangement. This acquisition will not immediately increase Tensar's manufacturing capacity, but provides enhanced flexibility in Tensar's supply chain, as well as the opportunity for low capital cost capacity additions in the future.
CMC has a steel mill south of Magnolia.
Through its Tensar division, CMC is a leading global provider of innovative ground and soil stabilization solutions selling into more than 80 national markets through its two major product lines: Tensar geogrids and Geopier foundation systems.