Columbia County's unemployment rate (not seasonally adjusted) dropped to 5.2 percent in August from 6.6 percent in July, according to a preliminary county by county report released this week by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Service.
According to the report, Columbia County had a labor force of 8,733 persons for August with 8,283 employed and 450 unemployed. This compares to July's labor force of 8,542 with 7,980 employed and 562 unemployed.
Arkansas' unemployment rate is currently recorded at 4.2 percent for August, down from 4.3 percent for July, according to the ADWS report. For August, the state had a labor force of 1,357,389 persons with 1,300,179 employed and 57,210 unemployed. For July, the state's labor force was 1,355,630 with 1,296,670 employed and 58,960 unemployed.
The United States' jobless rate is currently posted at 5.2 percent for August, down from 5.4 percent in July. According to the report, for August the U.S. had a labor force of 161,537,000 with 153,154,000 employed and 8,384,000 unemployed. For July the U.S. labor force was 161,347,000 with 152,645,000 employed and 8,702,000 unemployed.
Of the seven neighboring Southwest Arkansas counties surveyed, all seven showed a drop in the unemployment rate from July to August.
Calhoun County's unemployment rate is at 3.2 percent for August, down from 3.6 percent in July.
Hempstead County's unemployment rate is at 3.5 percent for August, down from 4.2 percent in July.
Lafayette County's unemployment rate is at 5.3 percent for August, down from 6.7 percent in July.
Miller County's unemployment rate is at 4.5 percent for August, down from 5.5 percent in July.
Nevada County's unemployment rate is at 4.0 percent for August, down from 5.1 percent in July.
Ouachita County's unemployment rate is at 3.8 percent for August, down from 4.5 percent in July.
Union County's unemployment rate is at 5.9 percent for August, down from 7.1 percent in July.