Egg production in Arkansas totaled 347 million eggs during May 2022, down slightly from the previous month and down 8 percent from May 2021.
The number of layers during May 2022 averaged 15.7 million, down 1 percent from the previous month and down 10 percent from this time last year.
Egg production per 100 layers averaged 2,208 eggs, up 1 percent from the previous month and up 2 percent from a year ago.
United States egg production totaled 8.98 billion during May 2022, down 3 percent from last year. The average number of layers during May 2022 totaled 366 million, down 5 percent from last year. May egg production per 100 layers was 2,453 eggs, up 2 percent from May 2021.
Broiler-type chicks hatched in Arkansas during May 2022 totaled 87.6 million, up 2 percent from May 2021. Broiler-type chicks hatched in United States during May 2022 totaled 854 million, up slightly from May 2021.